COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) — The South Carolina Department of Corrections is hiring, and prison officials say pay increases and age-requirement changes have helped make the jobs more attractive.

Gov. Henry McMaster and state lawmakers earlier this year allocated more than $30 million for pay raises for the state’s law-enforcement personnel, including correctional officers at state prisons.

“We have seen a significant increase in applications and the number of people on-boarding.” He said numbers have nearly doubled,” SCDC Director Bryan Stirling said.

Starting salaries for entry-level correctional officers range from $39,000 to $49,000 a year depending on the facility. When you add in bonuses and overtime, Stirling said an officer can make more than $50,000 in their first year.

In addition, state lawmakers recently lowered the age requirement for correctional officers to 18.

Stirling said having more officers working in the state’s prisons will help them safer, help prepare prisoners for life back in society and make the state safer, too.

Pay has also been increased for other employees like nurses and maintenance workers, Stirling said. He said the goal is to recruit and retain as many employees as possible.

“I’ve said it before in committee meetings, we can’t hire our way out of this current situation, but we need to retain our way out of this,” he said.