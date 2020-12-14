South Carolina Department of Education to give more than $84M in funding to help re-open schools

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — The South Carolina Department of Education (SCDE) is distributing more than $84 million in funding to help re-open schools across the state.

The coronavirus relief funding will be given to all public schools and special schools to support efforts for reopening. The total amount t hat will be given is $84,264,890, SCDE said.

“Our teachers, nurses, and school staff have gone above and beyond to support students throughout the COVID-19 pandemic,” State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman said. “These funds are to be used to maintain and support their efforts to welcome additional students back safely for face-to-face instruction and meet the needs of those that are struggling both online and in the classroom.”

Horry County Schools will receive $5,045,511 and Florence School District One will receive $1,761,379. The amount allotted for each district was based on the number of students with an additional weight for students in poverty, according to SCDE.

SCDE said funds will be distributed this week. The money must be used for expenses from between July 1 and Sept. 30, 2021 for the following:

School safety measures taken in response to COVID-19 including, but not limited to, the purchase of masks, gloves, wipes, hand sanitizer, face shields, cleaning solution, Plexiglass, and other cleaning equipment and supplies

Hire or contract for school nurse services for those schools that do not have a full-time school nurse

Tutoring, supplemental services, and support services to include services for unengaged students, interventionists, and after-school learning extensions that prioritize face-to-face instruction focused on students with identified reading or math difficulties, and students with IEPs to address deficits resulting from COVID-19

Technology purchases of devices and connectivity equipment to support online learning resulting from COVID-19

The use of coronavirus relief funds must be reported by the districts to SCDE quarterly.

