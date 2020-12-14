South Carolina Department of Education to give more than $84M in funding to help re-open schools

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — The South Carolina Department of Education (SCDE) is distributing more than $84 million in funding to help re-open schools across the state.

The coronavirus relief funding will be given to all public schools and special schools to support efforts for reopening. The total amount t hat will be given is $84,264,890, SCDE said.

“Our teachers, nurses, and school staff have gone above and beyond to support students throughout the COVID-19 pandemic,” State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman said. “These funds are to be used to maintain and support their efforts to welcome additional students back safely for face-to-face instruction and meet the needs of those that are struggling both online and in the classroom.”

Horry County Schools will receive $5,045,511 and Florence School District One will receive $1,761,379. The amount allotted for each district was based on the number of students with an additional weight for students in poverty, according to SCDE.

SCDE said funds will be distributed this week. The money must be used for expenses from between July 1 and Sept. 30, 2021 for the following:

  • School safety measures taken in response to COVID-19 including, but not limited to, the purchase of masks, gloves, wipes, hand sanitizer, face shields, cleaning solution, Plexiglass, and other cleaning equipment and supplies
  • Hire or contract for school nurse services for those schools that do not have a full-time school nurse
  • Tutoring, supplemental services, and support services to include services for unengaged students, interventionists, and after-school learning extensions that prioritize face-to-face instruction focused on students with identified reading or math difficulties, and students with IEPs to address deficits resulting from COVID-19
  • Technology purchases of devices and connectivity equipment to support online learning resulting from COVID-19

The use of coronavirus relief funds must be reported by the districts to SCDE quarterly.

Amount given to each district:

DistrictTotal Allocation
Abbeville County School District$343,203
Aiken County Public School District$2,532,020
Allendale County Schools$150,710
Anderson School District One$1,017,640
Anderson School District Two$385,938
Anderson School District Three$306,149
Anderson School District 4$300,854
Anderson School District Five$1,461,440
Bamberg School District One$148,915
Bamberg School District 2$87,399
Blackville-Hilda Public Schools  (Barnwell 19)$79,099
Williston School District 29 (Barnwell 29)$99,664
Barnwell School District 45$253,740
Beaufort County School District$2,250,895
Berkeley County School District$3,871,592
Calhoun County Public Schools$197,810
Charleston County School District$4,869,257
Cherokee County School District$954,544
Chester County School District$610,503
Chesterfield County School District$826,868
Clarendon School District One$89,706
Clarendon School District Two$343,548
Clarendon County School District Three$136,174
Colleton County School District$670,936
Darlington County School District$1,153,208
Dillon School District Three$184,112
Dillon School District Four$539,413
Dorchester School District Two$2,491,958
Dorchester School District Four$255,360
Edgefield County School District$362,605
Fairfield County School District$323,886
Florence Public School District One$1,761,379
Florence County School District 2$127,911
Florence County School District 3$437,999
Florence County School District  Four$92,735
Florence County School District Five$139,867
Georgetown County School District$989,564
The School District of Greenville County$7,813,193
Greenwood School District 50$1,052,999
Ware Shoals School District 51 (Greenwood 51)$116,489
Greenwood County School District 52$166,464
Hampton School District One $270,698
Hampton County School District 2$89,490
Horry County Schools$5,045,511
Jasper County School District$345,016
Kershaw County School District$1,173,690
Lancaster County School District$1,436,607
Laurens County School District 55$653,647
Laurens County School District 56$359,023
Lee County School District$214,662
Lexington County School District One$2,572,728
Lexington County School District Two$1,040,790
Lexington County School District Three$239,202
Lexington School District Four$413,684
School District Five of Lexington and Richland Counties $1,602,281
McCormick County School District$84,890
Marion County School District (Marion 10)$563,725
Marlboro County School District$484,335
School District of Newberry County $687,699
School District of Oconee County$1,163,698
Orangeburg County School District$1,546,571
School District of Pickens County$1,712,723
Richland County School District One$2,709,405
Richland School District Two$2,904,700
Saluda County Schools$287,440
Spartanburg School District One$545,203
Spartanburg School District 2$1,112,413
Spartanburg School District Three$311,534
Spartanburg School District Four$309,644
Spartanburg School District Five$934,600
Spartanburg School District Six$1,295,776
Spartanburg School District 7$847,784
Sumter School District $1,906,106
Union County Schools$479,384
Williamsburg County School District$431,619
York School District 1$565,767
Clover School District (York 2)$724,551
Rock Hill School District Three (York 3)$1,837,867
Fort Mill School District (York 4)$1,229,295
SC Public Charter School District$1,547,399
Charter Institute at Erskine $2,454,774
SC Governor’s School for Agriculture at John de la Howe$1,866
SC School for the Deaf and the Blind$22,651
SC Department of Juvenile Justice$45,962
Palmetto Unified School District$27,644
SC Governor’s School for Science and Mathematics$16,740
SC Governor’s School for Arts and Humanities$16,352
State Total$84,264,890

