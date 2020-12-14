South Carolina Department of Education to give more than $84M in funding to help re-open schools

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — The South Carolina Department of Education (SCDE) is distributing more than $84 million in funding to help re-open schools across the state.
The coronavirus relief funding will be given to all public schools and special schools to support efforts for reopening. The total amount t hat will be given is $84,264,890, SCDE said.
“Our teachers, nurses, and school staff have gone above and beyond to support students throughout the COVID-19 pandemic,” State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman said. “These funds are to be used to maintain and support their efforts to welcome additional students back safely for face-to-face instruction and meet the needs of those that are struggling both online and in the classroom.”
Horry County Schools will receive $5,045,511 and Florence School District One will receive $1,761,379. The amount allotted for each district was based on the number of students with an additional weight for students in poverty, according to SCDE.
SCDE said funds will be distributed this week. The money must be used for expenses from between July 1 and Sept. 30, 2021 for the following:
- School safety measures taken in response to COVID-19 including, but not limited to, the purchase of masks, gloves, wipes, hand sanitizer, face shields, cleaning solution, Plexiglass, and other cleaning equipment and supplies
- Hire or contract for school nurse services for those schools that do not have a full-time school nurse
- Tutoring, supplemental services, and support services to include services for unengaged students, interventionists, and after-school learning extensions that prioritize face-to-face instruction focused on students with identified reading or math difficulties, and students with IEPs to address deficits resulting from COVID-19
- Technology purchases of devices and connectivity equipment to support online learning resulting from COVID-19
The use of coronavirus relief funds must be reported by the districts to SCDE quarterly.
Amount given to each district:
|District
|Total Allocation
|Abbeville County School District
|$343,203
|Aiken County Public School District
|$2,532,020
|Allendale County Schools
|$150,710
|Anderson School District One
|$1,017,640
|Anderson School District Two
|$385,938
|Anderson School District Three
|$306,149
|Anderson School District 4
|$300,854
|Anderson School District Five
|$1,461,440
|Bamberg School District One
|$148,915
|Bamberg School District 2
|$87,399
|Blackville-Hilda Public Schools (Barnwell 19)
|$79,099
|Williston School District 29 (Barnwell 29)
|$99,664
|Barnwell School District 45
|$253,740
|Beaufort County School District
|$2,250,895
|Berkeley County School District
|$3,871,592
|Calhoun County Public Schools
|$197,810
|Charleston County School District
|$4,869,257
|Cherokee County School District
|$954,544
|Chester County School District
|$610,503
|Chesterfield County School District
|$826,868
|Clarendon School District One
|$89,706
|Clarendon School District Two
|$343,548
|Clarendon County School District Three
|$136,174
|Colleton County School District
|$670,936
|Darlington County School District
|$1,153,208
|Dillon School District Three
|$184,112
|Dillon School District Four
|$539,413
|Dorchester School District Two
|$2,491,958
|Dorchester School District Four
|$255,360
|Edgefield County School District
|$362,605
|Fairfield County School District
|$323,886
|Florence Public School District One
|$1,761,379
|Florence County School District 2
|$127,911
|Florence County School District 3
|$437,999
|Florence County School District Four
|$92,735
|Florence County School District Five
|$139,867
|Georgetown County School District
|$989,564
|The School District of Greenville County
|$7,813,193
|Greenwood School District 50
|$1,052,999
|Ware Shoals School District 51 (Greenwood 51)
|$116,489
|Greenwood County School District 52
|$166,464
|Hampton School District One
|$270,698
|Hampton County School District 2
|$89,490
|Horry County Schools
|$5,045,511
|Jasper County School District
|$345,016
|Kershaw County School District
|$1,173,690
|Lancaster County School District
|$1,436,607
|Laurens County School District 55
|$653,647
|Laurens County School District 56
|$359,023
|Lee County School District
|$214,662
|Lexington County School District One
|$2,572,728
|Lexington County School District Two
|$1,040,790
|Lexington County School District Three
|$239,202
|Lexington School District Four
|$413,684
|School District Five of Lexington and Richland Counties
|$1,602,281
|McCormick County School District
|$84,890
|Marion County School District (Marion 10)
|$563,725
|Marlboro County School District
|$484,335
|School District of Newberry County
|$687,699
|School District of Oconee County
|$1,163,698
|Orangeburg County School District
|$1,546,571
|School District of Pickens County
|$1,712,723
|Richland County School District One
|$2,709,405
|Richland School District Two
|$2,904,700
|Saluda County Schools
|$287,440
|Spartanburg School District One
|$545,203
|Spartanburg School District 2
|$1,112,413
|Spartanburg School District Three
|$311,534
|Spartanburg School District Four
|$309,644
|Spartanburg School District Five
|$934,600
|Spartanburg School District Six
|$1,295,776
|Spartanburg School District 7
|$847,784
|Sumter School District
|$1,906,106
|Union County Schools
|$479,384
|Williamsburg County School District
|$431,619
|York School District 1
|$565,767
|Clover School District (York 2)
|$724,551
|Rock Hill School District Three (York 3)
|$1,837,867
|Fort Mill School District (York 4)
|$1,229,295
|SC Public Charter School District
|$1,547,399
|Charter Institute at Erskine
|$2,454,774
|SC Governor’s School for Agriculture at John de la Howe
|$1,866
|SC School for the Deaf and the Blind
|$22,651
|SC Department of Juvenile Justice
|$45,962
|Palmetto Unified School District
|$27,644
|SC Governor’s School for Science and Mathematics
|$16,740
|SC Governor’s School for Arts and Humanities
|$16,352
|State Total
|$84,264,890