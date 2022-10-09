CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — A man accused of stealing a woman’s car was arrested Saturday evening by deputies near Ravenel.

According to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded at about 6:40 p.m. to a reported armed robbery on Ladson Road after a woman said a masked man approached her with a knife at her vehicle.

The woman told deputies that the robber demanded the key to her Cadillac SUV and pushed the knife toward her, cutting her hand, before driving off in the vehicle.

A description of the vehicle was distributed to deputies and local agencies, and at about 7 p.m., law enforcement in the Ravenel area spotted the SUV and attempted a traffic stop. The driver fled at a high rate of speed, leading deputies on a traffic pursuit, but was detained just before 8 p.m. near Highway 162 and McCombs Road.

Deputies arrested Roger Lavar Smalls, 33, of North Charleston, on charges of failure to stop for blue lights, driving under suspension, being a habitual traffic offender, possession of cocaine and hit and run.

Authorities recovered cocaine and a knife, and Smalls was taken to a local hospital for evaluation.

He was taken to the Al Cannon Detention Center and is expected to face additional charges.