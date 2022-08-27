CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — Two people were arrested Friday after an hourslong standoff in which authorities found a man hiding in the wall at a home on Johns Island, according to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded at about 9 a.m. to the home on Abram Road to help Mount Pleasant police serve a warrant for a man accused of assaulting a police officer while resisting arrest and malicious injury to personal property.

The man also had a Family Court bench warrant with Charleston County authorities and a warrant for third-degree domestic violence with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office.

When the man ignored commands to come out of the home, a SWAT team was called. Eventually, SWAT team members entered the home and found the man hiding in a void in the wall above a hot water heater. He was Tased by officers and taken into custody at about 4:45 p.m.

While clearing the home, authorities found “a large amount of cash and some drugs, which tested positive for fentanyl.” The man is now facing additional charges of possession of fentanyl and resisting arrest.

Deputies also arrested a woman who they said left the home early during the standoff and then lied to deputies about the man’s location. She was arrested on one charge of interfering/hindering officers in serving the warrant.