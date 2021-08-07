South Carolina deputies cleared in investigation of deadly shooting in June

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – An investigation has cleared Greenville County sheriff’s deputies involved in a deadly shooting on June 23.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division determined that Earl Fiztgerald Hunter, 40, had a loaded pistol under this hand following the shooting and cleared the deputies’ involved in his death.

Sheriff Hobart Lewis said the deputies’ decision to use deadly force was justified under his department’s policy.

According to the sheriff’s office, a warrant task force consisting of deputies and U.S. Marshals responded about 5 p.m. to a home at 85 Montague Road. That’s where they found Hunter, who was wanted out of Spartanburg for attempted murder, armed robbery, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Earl Fitzgerald Hunter (Source: Spartanburg Co. Sheriff’s Office)

When deputies arrived, they identified themselves to Hunter and were given permission to enter the building When they did, they saw Hunter in the back kitchen area. He pulled out a pistol as deputies tried to take him into custody.

The sheriff’s office said two deputies fired their weapons to stop the threat and Hunter was hit.

Deputies secured the scene and waited until EMS personal arrived. Hunter was pronounced dead at the scene. The sheriff’s office said no other officers or civilians were injured.

