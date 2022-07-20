ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — Three people are accused of trafficking drugs in Anderson County.
According to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies executed a search warrant in the Hall Street area.
Once deputies arrived at the house, they found 48 grams of crack cocaine, 12 grams of fentanyl, three hand grenades and six firearms with lots of magazines and ammunition.
Deputies arrested and charged three people with the following:
- Edward Tucker, Jr. was arrested and charged with trafficking in meth, trafficking in heroin, possession of a weapon during violent crime and distribution of a controlled substance near a school.
- Shonquareus Cowans was arrested and charged trafficking in meth, trafficking in heroin, possession of a weapon during violent crime and distribution of a controlled substance near a school.
- Jac’tavis Cowan was arrested and charged with possession of a weapon during violent crime, trafficking in meth, trafficking in heroin and distribution of a controlled substance near a school.