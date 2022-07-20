Drug seized during search in Anderson County (Source: Anderson County Sheriff’s Office)

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — Three people are accused of trafficking drugs in Anderson County.

According to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies executed a search warrant in the Hall Street area.

Once deputies arrived at the house, they found 48 grams of crack cocaine, 12 grams of fentanyl, three hand grenades and six firearms with lots of magazines and ammunition.

Edward D. Tucker, Jr. (Source: Anderson County Sheriff’s Office)

Shonquareus T. Cowans (Source: Anderson County Sheriff’s Office)

Jac’Tavis S. Cowan (Source: Anderson County Sheriff’s Office)

Deputies arrested and charged three people with the following: