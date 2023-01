PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office said a death investigation is underway after finding a woman dead on Saturday.

Deputies responded to a 911 call regarding a disturbance at a home on Crest Way in Easley, when deputies found a woman unresponsive with a gunshot wound, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said no arrests have been made but everyone involved has been identified and are cooperating.

The incident remains under investigation.