BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) — Human remains were found Monday evening in the Shell Point area in Beaufort, according to deputies.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office said the remains were found about 6 p.m. in a wooded area close to a marsh off Broad River Drive.

Deputies said they have not been able to identify the body or determine the cause of death because the remains are in an advanced stage of decomposition. An autopsy will be done at the Medical University of South Carolina, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies said anyone living or traveling in the area should expect an increased police presence for several hours.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is reported.