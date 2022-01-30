South Carolina deputies look for man after shots fired at officer

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who allegedly shot at a deputy and is considered armed and dangerous.

According to the sheriff’s office, a deputy saw a black Ford Ranger driving on the wrong side of Whetstone Road in Mountain Rest late Saturday night.

The deputy pulled over the truck on Lex Road, but it took off again, authorities said. A short time later, the driver, identified later as Zackary Edwin Sterling Fiskeaux, 33, of Mountain Rest, abandoned the truck in a ditch near Oak Haven Road and ran into the woods.

He then allegedly shot at the deputy who had followed him into the woods, the sheriff’s office said. The deputy did not return fire because there was a home in the area.

A woman inside the truck, Adriane Christine Coble, 28, was detained by deputies, who determined that she had an outstanding warrant. She was then taken to the Oconee County Detention Center.

Adriane Christine Coble (Source: Oconee County Sheriff’s Office)

The outstanding warrant charged Coble with unlawful neglect of a child, and she also was charged with transporting alcohol with a broken seal, according to deputies. Coble posted a combined $10,257 bond early Sunday and was released earlier Sunday on a combined $10,257.50 personal recognizance bond.

Other deputies, along with troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol and a K9 officer with the West Union Police Department responded to the scene, officials said. A drone was deployed by the sheriff’s office to assist with the search for Fiskeaux, who is being charged with attempted murder; driving under suspension; failure to stop for a blue light; operating an unregistered vehicle; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; possession of a weapon during commission of a violent crime; reckless driving; and displaying a license plate registered to another vehicle

Anyone with information about where Fiskeaux might be is asked to call 911 immediately. Deputies said he is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.