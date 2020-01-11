South Carolina deputies: Puppy dies after suffering serious injuries from shotgun shrapnel

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Berkeley County are searching for the person who caused serious injuries to a black Lab puppy.

According to a social media post from the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office, a black Lab puppy was found on January 6th with internal injuries caused by shotgun shrapnel off Highway 35 in St. Stephen.

Deputies say the puppy is estimated to be about three months old and say it was rushed to an emergency vet for life-saving surgery.

Unfortunately, medical professionals were not able to save the puppy, who was named Patrick by staff at the Berkeley Animal Center.





“This sweet, happy puppy was taken too soon and deserves justice,” the department said.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office at 843-719-4412.

A local nonprofit organization, Humane Net, is offering a $500 reward for information leading to an arrest in the case.