South Carolina deputies seek missing, endangered man

ANDERSON CO., SC (WSPA) – Deputies in Anderson County say they are looking for missing endangered man 26-year-old Tre Donovan Bailey.
Bailey was last seen leaving his home near Anderson on Friday in a red Chevrolet Beretta with South Carolina license plate MBP744.
He was last seen wearing green shorts, a gray shirt, and sneakers, according to the sheriff’s office.
Anyone with information on his location is asked to call the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office at 864-260-4400.
