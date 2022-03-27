COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — Colleton County deputies have arrested a man and seized more than 200 ecstasy pills.
Jermaine Gordan was charged with trafficking ecstasy, possession of marijuana and having an open container after deputies seized 225 pills and marijuana from inside his vehicle after a traffic stop.
No other details were immediately available.
This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.