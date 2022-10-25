YORK COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Six people are facing charges after authorities seized more than 30,000 grams of fentanyl as part of a year-long investigation into a drug operation in Clover.

The York County Sheriff’s Office on Monday displayed the result of their efforts.

According to the Drug Enforcement Administration, two milligrams of fentanyl are enough to kill a person, meaning the drugs seized by deputies would have been enough to kill about 15 million people.

Javaris Johnson, 35; Quonzy Hope, 34; Thomas Perry, 29; Timario Gayton, 30; India Dixon, 36; and Jajuana Johnson, 32, all face multiple charges stemming from the investigation.

(Courtesy: York County Sheriff’s Office)

Deputies also found methamphetamine, cocaine, marijuana, mushrooms and other drugs during searches at homes on Golden Pond Drive and Sherwood Circle.

(Courtesy: York County Sheriff’s Office)

Several mothers whose children have died from fentanyl were among those at the news conference announcing the bust.

Patty Roberts, who son Adam died in July 2021, had questions of her own surrounding the investigation. She said her son, who was bipolar, was seeking an alternative way to get medication when he was able to get Xanax, which was unknowingly laced with fentanyl.

“He took it, and he died,” she said.

Roberts said that what happened to her son might be, by definition, an overdose, but she considers his death a drug-induced homicide.

“An overdose implies that you know you’re taking it,” Roberts said. “If a pill you took was laced with poison [and you didn’t know it], you didn’t ask for that.”

Roberts also questioned how long the operation had been going on.

“Is this the group that manufactured this pill to give it to him? she said. “That’s a thought that I don’t know if I will ever have the answer to.”

Deputies said no deaths have been tied to the drugs from the Clover operations, but they made a point of addressing some of Roberts’ questions Roberts.

“The goal isn’t to take off the people who are selling on the street level,” 16th Circuit Solicitor Kevin Brackett said. “When you have a whole organization, you want to take it out, root and branch, and that takes time. You can take the people selling off the street, but you’re just solving the problem today.”