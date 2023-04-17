SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — A Spartanburg County couple was arrested Thursday evening after 60 weapons, various drugs and several stolen items were seized during an investigation, authorities said.

Deputies conducted two search warrants in the 100 block of Marion Street in Cowpens and one at Converse Storage on East Main Street Extension.

During the initial search on Marion Street, Steven Craig Quinn, 41, and Rebecca Ann Quinn, 39, both of Cowpens, were found to be in possession of the following:

89 grams of methamphetamine

459 grams of marijuana

14 oxycodone pills

22 firearms

2 stolen firearms

1 stolen enclosed trailer

1 stolen vehicle dolly

$16,923

At least two of the guns were reported stolen out of Virginia while the trailer had been stolen from Greenville County, according to the report. The Quinns are both convicted felons, the sheriff’s office said.

Information gathered during the initial search warrants led deputies to the Converse Storage unit that was under the control of Steven Quinn and found 38 firearms, including two sawed-off shotguns and two that had obliterated serial numbers

“Gun control works with people like us that follow the laws,” Sheriff Chuck Wright said. “It don’t work for people like these two that we arrested. Who had 60 weapons that they were selling to the drug cartel.”

Wright said he’s thankful to be able to get one illegal firearm off the streets, let alone 60.

“That’s a lot of firepower laying right there that could be used in a school shooting, a bank robbery, any of those things, against us,” he said.

It’s tips like the one that led to this case that help them make the community safer, Wright said.

“Anytime you think that something like this is going on, drugs in your neighborhood, we need to know,” he said.

Steven Quinn was charged with the following:

possession of a weapon by a violent felon – 3 counts

possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime

trafficking methamphetamine 28-100 2nd

possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine

possession with intent to distribute marijuana

possession of a schedule i/ii

possession of a sawed off shotgun – 2 counts

possession of a stolen firearm- 2 counts

possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number – 2 counts

Rebecca Quinn was charged with the following:

possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine 2nd

possession of a weapon by a violent felon

Both appeared before a judge Friday afternoon where Steven Quinn was denied bond and Rebecca Quinn was given a $30,000 bond with home detention as a requirement.