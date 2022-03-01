SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA)- – A woman has been charged after authorities in Spartanburg County seized nearly $3.8 million worth of drugs.

According to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, narcotics officers received information on Thursday that narcotics were being shipped into Spartanburg by a freight company. After a K-9 alerted deputies to a container, officers executing a search warrant found 28 kilograms of methamphetamine.

The next day, authorities carried out a controlled delivery of the container to a house in the 100 block of Convair Drive in Spartanburg that was owned by the suspect — Yajahira Sotelo-Quiterio, 25, of Piedmont.

Deputies said she directed the undercover officers where to place the container. She was detained once she took possession of the container, and officers executed a search warrant at the home.

During the search, deputies found 15 kilograms of heroin, two-kilogram presses and 547 grams of blue pressed pills. The woman’s small child was also at the house and was taken into protective custody.

Deputies charged Sotelo-Quiterio with trafficking methamphetamine over 400 grams, trafficking heroin over 28 grams and unlawful neglect of a child. The sheriff’s office said the street value of the recovered narcotics is as follows:

methamphetamine approx. $1,736,940.00

heroin approx. $1,858,560.00

blue pills approx. $108,960.00

Total: $3,704,460.00

Sotelo-Quiterio appeared in court but her bond was deferred to circuit court.