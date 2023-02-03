SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) — Deputies shot and killed a man on Thursday after he allegedly stabbed K9 after following a standoff in Spartanburg.

It happened shortly after 3 p.m. as warrant officers responded to a home on South Carolina Avenue for a call about a wanted person, according to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the man, later identified by the county coroner’s office as Darius L.J. Holcomb, 39, threatened them with a knife and then barricaded himself in a bedroom. After getting family members out of the home, deputies began negotiations before using tear gas to get the man to come out.

When that failed, the sheriff’s office said deputies eventually went entered a bedroom with a K9. That’s when the man began stabbing the K9 and at least one deputy shot him. The K9 is expected to be OK.

Neighbors who live on the street said it was a scenario they’ve never encountered.

“I was thinking there maybe was a car accident because of the weather,” Viktor Altuhov said. “But, I mean, so many, so many cars, so many policemen here. So, it looks like something more than just a regular accident.”

Another resident said it was a scary situation.

“It was very unexpected that something like this would occur, and there are just so many cops,” Julia Feydak said. “It’s quite scary but you know, whatever happens, the cops know what they’re doing.”

Deputies confirmed that Holcomb was the wanted person that authorities had been looking for when they responded to the area.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating.

7NEWS will update this story as more information becomes available.