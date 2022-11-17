KINGSTREE, S.C. (WCBD) — Williamsburg County deputies shot a suspect Thursday morning after he barricaded himself and a hostage inside a home, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies said the person threatened to kill officers and the hostage after refusing commands to come out. It happened at about 5:30 a.m. after deputies were called to a domestic disturbance in the area of Red Road in Kingstree.

The suspect’s condition remains unknown. The hostage and the deputies were not hurt.

“At some point during the standoff, the suspect and officers exchanged gunfire inside the residence,” the sheriff’s office said. “The suspect was shot by officers and has been transported to an area hospital for medical treatment.”

Four deputies involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave with pay based on departmental policy, the sheriff’s office said.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division was called to investigate the shooting.