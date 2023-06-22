NEWBERRY, S.C. (WSPA) — A South Carolina deputy has been accused of taking pictures of a woman while she used a restroom in Newberry County.

Shawn Ray Carnes, 44, is charged with voyeurism, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division. He allegedly committed the crime while off duty from his job as a deputy with the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office, SLED said.

An arrest warrant stated that Carnes used a cellphone to take a picture through a hole in the wall that was adjacent to where the woman was using the restroom at the Downtown Fitness Compound in Newberry County.

He has been fired from his job and booked into the Newberry County Detention Center.