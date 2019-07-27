South Carolina deputy arrested for DUI, placed on leave

State - Regional
Posted: / Updated:

Credit: Charleston County Sheriff’s Office

DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – A South Carolina deputy is on leave after being arrested for driving while drunk.

Deputy Richard Powell of the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office was arrested Friday night by the South Carolina Highway Patrol. He was in a personal vehicle at the time of the incident, according to a press release from the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office.

He was taken into custody at the Dorchester County Detention Center.

Deputy Powell has since been placed on administrative leave with pay as an investigation is performed.

He has worked with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office since 1995.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

More trending stories

Dowloand Our News Apps

FREE News & Weather Apps

Get the StormTracker13 Weather App

Download Now:

Get the News13 News App

Download Now: