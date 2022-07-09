ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — An Anderson County sheriff’s deputy was fired Friday morning after he was arrested on a DUI charge, authorities said.

Austin Taylor was not on duty when the incident took place, the sheriff’s office said.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol confirmed that a trooper pulled over Taylor’s vehicle near the corner of Welcome Road and Hembree Road. Taylor was charged with driving under the influence and having an open container.

Taylor was released after being booked into the Anderson County Detention Center.