BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office announced on Tuesday that a deputy has been fired for her role in an inmate’s escape on Saturday from a Monck’s Corner hospital.

Ryan David Ellis escaped from Trident in Moncks Corner after he was taken there for a “medical emergency,” according to authorities. He was found roughly an hour later after the sheriff’s office directed “all available manpower” and K-9s to track him.

An internal investigation into the actions of now-former detention deputy Marcia Hattel found that she “was negligent in properly restraining the inmate and failed to act once the escape was taking place.”

When she realized that Ellis was escaping, Hattel “failed to utilize her training and disregarded BCSO protocol for an inmate escape,” according to authorities. She also “did not possess the proper equipment that is issued to all detention deputies. [She] did not have a radio and was unable to alert about the escape in an acceptable time.”

Hattel had been with the department since May 2016.