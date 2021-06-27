South Carolina deputy fired for taunting noise opponent with his loud truck

State - Regional
Posted: / Updated:

FILE

BEAUFORT, S.C. (AP) — A deputy in South Carolina has been fired after he intentionally drove his loud truck past the home of a man who asked county officials for a noise ordinance.

Beaufort County deputy Christopher Capps told an internal investigator he was wrong to taunt the man with his truck with 38-inch tires. In disciplinary documents obtained by “The Island Packet” of Hilton Head, Capps told an internal investigator he was wrong and should be held to a higher standard as a deputy.

After Capps drove by his home, the man chased the deputy and his truck for more than six miles before they were both pulled over by other officers.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories