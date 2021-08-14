South Carolina deputy hospitalized after crashing on his way to investigate disturbance

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A Berkeley County sheriff’s deputy was seriously injured Saturday morning in a crash that occurred while he was heading to a report of a disturbance, the sheriff’s office said.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, Joshua Whitmore was responding to a disturbance call about 2:12 a.m. when he collided with another vehicle on University Boulevard near Elms Plantation Boulevard.

Whitmore, who was wearing a seat belt, was headed west when his cruiser collided with a 2017 Nissan van that was turning left onto Elms Plantation Boulevard. He was trapped in the vehicle, and both drivers were taken to Trident Medical Center in North Charleston.

The collision remains under investigation by South Carolina Highway Patrol. Count on 2 for updates.