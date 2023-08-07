CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — A Charleston County deputy is recovering after being assaulted early Friday morning by an inmate at the Al Cannon Detention Center.

According to the sheriff’s office, the assault in the jail’s housing unit was reported shortly after midnight.

An affidavit states that the inmate pushed the deputy to the ground and punched him in the face at least a dozen times. The deputy then lost consciousness at which point the inmate continued to strike and “stomped the victim’s head into the concrete.”

After the attack, the inmate said that he “went overboard” and “did extra s—,” according to the affidavit.

Master Detention Deputy Reynolds Reeves was taken to the hospital with serious injuries but was released later in the day.

Kalif Ja’Corey Mungin, 19, was charged with attempted murder in connection with the assault. Mungin has been held at the detention center since November on multiple charges related to shootings in the Adams Run area.

Reeves has been with the sheriff’s office since December 2017, the agency said.