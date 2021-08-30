South Carolina DMV changing driver’s tests because of COVID-19 case spike

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles is changing how it gives road tests for driver’s licenses because of the rapid rise in COVID-19 cases across the state.

The DMV started requiring masks for both new drivers and examiners on Wednesday, and as of Monday, the agency began requiring appointments for driving tests. In addition, the DMV said that starting on Sept. 7 the examiner will remain outside the car, which is how the agency handled exams at the start of the pandemic.

The modified skills test evaluates the same abilities as the regular test with the examiner scoring the test from outside, the DMV said.

The agency is encouraging masks but not requiring them in its branches. Officials also said many basic services, such as license renewals, can be done online.