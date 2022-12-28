MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles is experiencing a network outage Wednesday morning, according to the department.
A message on the department’s website says it’s “unable to process any transactions at this time.”
SCDMV said it’s working to resolve the issue and will post an update when the issue is resolved.
