South Carolina DMV offices set to return to operating Monday through Friday

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – South Carolina DMV offices will return to operating Monday through Friday at all but two locations beginning May 13.

Previously, S.C. DMV offices were only opening on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

In an effort to maintain social distancing at DMV offices, customers still must schedule an appointment through SCDMVonline.com.

Branch Office lobbies will not be available as waiting areas, and the SCDMV will ensure proper distancing by serving customers using every other counter. Sneeze guards are in place for the protection of both customers and employees. Frequent sanitization will also be a priority of our employees to prevent the spread of germs.

“We recently surveyed customers coming to SCDMV Branch Offices to find that approximately 50% are able to obtain their service online but chose to come to the DMV anyway because they want their products immediately,” said SCDMV Executive Director Kevin Shwedo. “We will be able to reduce the workload and the lines much faster if we perform more transactions online and allow products to come to you quickly through the US Postal Service.”

The SCDMV has put extensions in place for expiration dates of some SCDMV products like driver’s licenses, identification cards, vehicle registrations, disabled parking placards, and temporary license plates. Click here to view the guidance on all extensions.