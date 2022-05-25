SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) — The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources’s law-enforcement division will offer boat inspections at public landings across the state during the Memorial Day weekend.

The SCDNR said officers will perform quick, thorough inspections to verify that boaters have the required safety equipment and boat and motor registration for their watercraft before launching.

The inspections are voluntary and not required, officers said.

According to the SCDNR, boaters that agree to be inspected will not be found in compliance with safety regulations or registration requirements.

Officers said boaters will not be ticketed during the complimentary inspection but will have the opportunity to correct any issues with their boat before they launch.

The SCDNR said officers will also be available to answer questions and give tips on how to stay safe on the water.

The courtesy inspections will be conducted from 10 a.m. to noon on the following dates and locations:

MAY 28

Horry County, Johnnie Causey Landing

Lexington County, Lake Murray Dam

York County, Ebenezer Park, Lake Wylie

MAY 29

Anderson County, River Forks boat ramp, Lake Hartwell

Berkeley County, Cypress Garden

Clarendon County, Alex Harvin Landing, Lake Marion

Darlington County, Easterling Landing, Lake Robinson

Fairfield County, Molly Creek Landing, Lake Wateree

Greenwood County, Lake Greenwood

MAY 30