South Carolina DNR release 16 tagged coyotes as part of incentive program for hunters

COLUMBIA, S.C (WBTW) — Sixteen tagged coyotes have been released in South Carolina, and any hunter who takes one of the animals will be awarded a free lifetime license, the Department of Natural Resources said.

The release is part of the DNR’s Coyote Harvest Incentive Program, which was created in 2016 by the General Assembly. The DNR annually traps, tags and releases 16 coyotes, four per game zone.

According to the DNR, the person reporting the tagged coyote can designate anyone for the lifetime license such as a child, relative, or friend.

A total of 96 coyotes have been tagged and released during the past five years. About half of those have been reported taken. Coyotes tagged in any year are eligible for the lifetime license incentive.

The specially marked tags provide contact information directly on them, the DNR said. Only the uniquely identifiable SCDNR coyote tags are eligible for the lifetime license as there are potentially some coyotes that have been tagged for research purposes.