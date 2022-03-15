COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources is launching a new system designed to make it easier for people applying for boat titles, licenses and other transactions related to the outdoors.

By using the new “Go Outdoors South Carolina’ system, the DNR said residents can view and buy hunting and fishing licenses, permits and tags; apply for lottery hunts; register and renew watercraft; report turkey harvest through S.C. Game Check; upgrade to a licensing hard card; buy SCDNR gear; and donate through the Go Outdoors S.C. shop, officials said in a press release.

There’s also a new app designed to improve the experience on both iPhone and Android devices. More information is available by going to the system’s website.