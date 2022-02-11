South Carolina doctors can prescribe Ivermectin, hydroxychloroquine for COVID-19, AG says

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina doctors can prescribe Ivermectin, hydroxychloroquine and other off-label drugs for COVID-19, South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson said Friday.

Sen. Shane Martin and Rep. Bill Taylor requested an opinion from Wilson on whether or not South Carolina law allows doctors to prescribe those drugs. Wilson said in general, doctors can provide “off-label” medications as long as the patient is informed and consents to it, according to a news release.

“Our doctors, as well as their patients, need to know that doctors have the right to make important medical decisions, as long as they have the informed consent of their patients,” Wilson said in a news release. “In fighting COVID, the doctor should be given the broadest possible leeway.”

Wilson also added that “state law strongly protects the medical judgement of the physician in this circumstance. It is clear that an attending physician possesses especially broad discretion to prescribe what he or she deems the appropriate medication in a given situation.”

Wilson said it is “beyond the office’s expertise” to say whether or not “off-label” medications are appropriate for treatment of COVID-19, according to the news release.

The FDA said Ivermectin should not be used to treat COVID-19. The FDA also advises against using hydroxychloroquine outside of a trial or hospital setting due to heart issues.