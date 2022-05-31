(WSPA) — Bobby and Julie Gregory of Taylors, South Carolina, had no idea when they decided to add a puppy to their family that their beloved Pebbles would one day hold the record for the oldest dog alive.

The four-pound toy fox terrier, born on March 28, 2000, is now 22 years old, proving that anything is “paw-sible,” according to a news release from Guinness World Records.

The Gregorys knew Pebbles was older after hearing about TobyKeith, the world’s oldest living dog.

“Bobby was sitting on the couch and friends and family started texting and calling about a story they saw about a 21-year-old dog getting the record,” Julie said. “When I saw TobyKeith’s story all over the news, I applied.”

Pebbles is the oldest dog in the world, according to Guinness World Records; Photo: Guinness World Records.

Pebbles’ schedule resembles that of a party animal. She spends her days sleeping until 5 o’clock in the afternoon and listening to country music, according to the news release.

“She loves listening to country music while she is sleeping,” Julie said. “Her two favorite country singers are Conway Twitty and Dwight Yokum.”

Pebbles has something to eat and drink as soon as she wakes up from her canine slumber, according to the press release.

Pebbles was once a happily married dog, but she became a widow in 2017 after her 16-year-old “husband,” Rocky, a toy fox terrier, died. The two had 24 puppies together, according to the news release.

“Pebbles doesn’t have a favorite toy, but she loves to snuggle under blankets,” said Julie.

Pebbles enjoys warm weather and likes to sit on the stairs of her family’s pool and soak up the sun during the summer. Remarkably, she still has quite an appetite and looks forward to enjoying her meals, according to the news release.

In 2012, her veterinarian placed her on a cat food diet, which is said to be much higher in meat-based protein than dog food, according to the news release.

So, what’s the key to helping a dog live a long and healthy life?

Julie recommends showering your pooch with love, attention, and plenty of food, according to the news release.

“Treat them like family because they are,” Julie said. “Give them a happy positive environment as much as possible, good clean food and proper health care.”