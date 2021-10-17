South Carolina domestic violence groups to get doorbell cameras donated by Ring

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A company is donating up to 1,000 doorbell cameras to a South Carolina organization that helps victims of domestic violence.

The South Carolina Coalition Against Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault will give the cameras donated by Ring to 12 local organizations across the state, WLTX-TV reported.

“With tools like the Ring, I feel that survivors will feel a little more comfortable inside their homes and knowing they can control who is outside their door and who is going to enter in their space,” said Chio Nuñez with The Hive Community Circle, a group that helps victims of sexual trauma and dating violence.

Along with the cameras, Ring also donated $20,000 to the state organization as part of Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

The cameras should provide some peace of mind to women who are trying to start their lives over, said Ann Kita, executive director of Sistercare, which provides help for domestic violence victims and their children.

“Once they’re living by themselves, they’ve broken free from that cycle of violence, you still don’t know what that perpetrator is going to do.” Kita said.