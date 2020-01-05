South Carolina DPS details holiday traffic citations

SOUTH CAROLINA (WBTW) – The South Carolina Department of Public Safety has released traffic citation numbers from the New Year holiday.
Troopers issued nearly 5,000 citations, over 3,700 warnings and made 120 DUI arrests, a post from the state agency said.
The post also mentioned there were over 300 wrecks worked by South Carolina Highway Patrol.
The statistics include incidents beginning at 6 p.m. Dec. 31 through 11:59 p.m. Jan. 1.
Here’s a full breakdown of the numbers:
- Citations: 4,863
- Warnings: 3,735
- DUI arrests: 120
- Collisions worked by SCHP: 317
- Motorists assisted: 345
