South Carolina DPS details holiday traffic citations

SOUTH CAROLINA (WBTW) – The South Carolina Department of Public Safety has released traffic citation numbers from the New Year holiday.

Troopers issued nearly 5,000 citations, over 3,700 warnings and made 120 DUI arrests, a post from the state agency said.

The post also mentioned there were over 300 wrecks worked by South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The statistics include incidents beginning at 6 p.m. Dec. 31 through 11:59 p.m. Jan. 1.

Here’s a full breakdown of the numbers:

Citations: 4,863

Warnings: 3,735

DUI arrests: 120

Collisions worked by SCHP: 317