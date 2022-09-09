MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina drivers could experience delays in receiving mailed vehicle registrations due to a shortage of the type of paper used for vehicle registrations, according to the South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles.

Drivers who paid vehicle property taxes to the county they live in on Sept. 1 or later will see a delay in mailed registrations, according to the SCDMV. The DMV expects the delay to be resolved by the end of the month.

Drivers who pay their property tax but have yet to receive a new registration are advised to carry their vehicle property tax receipt in their car until the registrations can be mailed.

“The vendor has told us to expect the shipment for the order we placed several months ago at the end of September, and we expect that the backlog will be caught up in no more than three weeks,” Executive Director Kevin Schwedo said in a statement.

Customers do not need to request duplicate registration, according to the SCDMV. As soon as the paper is in stock, registrations will be printed and mailed out.

Law enforcement was notified of the delay by the SCDMV Friday afternoon. Law enforcement can still see if a vehicle registration is active, even if the sticker hasn’t been printed, according to the SCDMV.