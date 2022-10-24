COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — With early voting getting underway Monday morning across South Carolina, people searching for information on the state election commission’s website experienced difficulty loading pages.

“The South Carolina Election Commission reports that the scVOTES.gov website is experiencing issues loading webpages amidst a high percentage increase in web traffic,” the commission said in a news release. “We apologize to those attempting to access the website and are actively working to restore access.”

The problem has no effect on anyone’s ability to vote early and does “not compromise the integrity of the election in any way,” the commission said.

The commission said information about early voting locations is being shared on its Twitter and Facebook accounts. Links for voters to get their sample ballot and check their registration are also being shared through social media. Voters can also use this link to check their registration.

“On behalf of the South Carolina Election Commission, I apologize for the website issues South Carolinians are facing today.” Howard Knapp, the agency’s executive director. “Our team is working diligently to ensure website access is restored and the issues do not persist into the future.”