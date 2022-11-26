SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) — The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office responded to the Valley Falls Recycling Collection Center on Wednesday afternoon in regards to a trapped employee.

According to the coroner’s office, upon arrival, they identified Michael Harrison Cooper, 65, a Spartanburg County employee, as the man trapped between a large trash container and a cement wall.

Cooper was pronounced dead at the scene.

Spartanburg County released a statement on Mr. Cooper:

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of one of our County employees, Michael Cooper. Michael died after a tragic accident at the Valley Falls Recycling Collection Center Wednesday afternoon. Michael Cooper was a valued member of our Public Works Department. According to his coworkers, he was a good-natured, hardworking guy who kept a constant positive attitude. We ask that you please keep Michael’s family, friends and coworkers in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. Our hearts go out to his loved ones.” Spartanburg County

According to Spartanburg County, the Valley Falls Collection Center closed early on Nov. 23 and will be closed through the weekend and on Monday. The center will re-open for regular business hours on Tuesday.

Residents who typically use the Valley Falls Collection Center may dispose of materials at the Dexter Road Recycling Center, the New Prospect Recycling Center or any other County recycling center.