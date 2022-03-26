COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The South Carolina Ethics Commission has reversed a three-decades-old policy preventing anyone who files a complaint against a public official from talking about it unless the complaint is found valid.

The decision this week came after a whistleblower whose complaint was dismissed by the commission sued and said the secrecy violated free speech rights and unfairly silenced people who wanted to report wrongdoing.

Leaders in the South Carolina House and Senate then filed documents in the lawsuit saying they never intended for the state’s ethic laws to silence whistleblowers, The Post and Courier reported.

The State Ethics Commission said in an opinion this week that it determined after a closer review of the ethics law that the confidentiality requirements apply only to the commission, not to citizens who file complaints.

The commission has already revised its forms to delete a portion that warned anyone filing an ethics complaint that they could be prosecuted on a misdemeanor charge is they spoke publicly about their allegations before the agency investigated them.

The previous policy also prevented complainants from speaking about allegations if the commission rules against them, even on a technical issue.

“For decades, the Ethics Commission has intimidated citizens into not speaking about complaints that they filed,” said Chris Kenney, the attorney who filed the lawsuit. “This is a positive development in terms of free speech and the right to criticize public officials and public bodies and the work of the Ethics Commission.”

Kenney told The Post and Courier he sued on behalf of a client who accused a state lawmaker of breaking ethics laws by voting in favor of a special interest that paid the legislator $108,000 over three years through contracts with firms with ties to the lawmaker.

The State Ethics Commission rejected the complaint after discussing it behind closed doors, saying the lawmaker taking money from a subsidiary of the special interest didn’t affiliate him with the interest,

The client, who remained anonymous in the lawsuit because he did not want to break the law, wants to talk to legislators about tightening ethics laws so that conduct would be considered wrong. Kenney said.