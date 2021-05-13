South Carolina faces about 7 to 14 days of ‘headaches’ at the pump, GasBuddy says

Drivers fill their tanks at the Speedway in East Ridge, Tenn., on Tuesday, May 11, 2021. The concern over the ransomware attack on the Colonial Pipeline has sparked lines at gas stations and empty pumps in the Chattanooga Area. (Matt Hamilton /Chattanooga Times Free Press via AP)

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW/WGHP) – GasBuddy took a look at how long it’s going to be before the gas situation is back to normal, and, well, it isn’t looking pretty.

A cyberattack on Colonial Pipeline forced a shutdown last week, sparking a supply crunch with people in the Myrtle Beach, Florence area, and across the state struggling to find gasoline. Colonial Pipeline restarted operations around 5 p.m. on Wednesday, but we may continue to feel the impacts for days to come.

According to Patrick De Haan of GasBuddy, the Carolinas, Georgia, and Virginia are looking at about seven to 14 days of headaches. “The situation will definitely take time and slowly improve due to a high number of outages and higher number of stations to refuel,” he said.

Myrtle Beach is among cities seeing some improvement in outages, according to GasBuddy:

Major cities seeing *some* improvement in outages:

Atlanta

Charlotte

Augusta

Myrtle Beach

Raleigh

Greensboro

Greenville

Norfolk

Wilmington

Gainesville

Pensacola — Patrick De Haan ⛽️📊 (@GasBuddyGuy) May 13, 2021

Alabama, Delaware, Mississipi, and West Virginia will only deal with about two to five days of problems.

Washington D.C., Florida, Maryland and Tennessee are looking at about five to 12 days.

“Just ahead of Memorial Day weekend or so, finding gasoline shouldn’t require too much work,” he said. “You may occasionally find a station without fuel, but outages should be <20% by then in all areas.”

That’s a significant drop from what we’ve seen for many areas in South Carolina. The national average #gasprice now is $3.01 per gallon, according to De Haan. “We may see some downside starting in the next few days, back to under $3/gal, but it may not last if Memorial Day weekend is a busy one.”