LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) — Online ticketing for the Coastal Carolina Fair in Berkeley County has been suspended after fair organizer said stolen credit card information was used to buy tickets to then be sold online.

A spokesman for the Coastal Carolina Fair said the fraudulent activity was detected on Wednesday, prompting the suspension of online sales until further notice and the voiding of fraudulent sales to protect patrons.

“If you purchased Fair tickets with your credit card directly from the Fair website or Circle K, you should have no problems using them for entry or rides,” fair spokesman Gary Leonard said. “To protect yourself, do not buy tickets from people that approach you or are posted online.”

For now, tickets can only be purchased at the fairground gates or at Circle K stores. Officials said they are working to resume website sales.