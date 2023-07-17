COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) — South Carolina officials are encouraging parents to verify their mailing information if their children qualify for pandemic-EBT benefits.

Connelly-Anne Ragley of the state Department of Social Services, said more than 500,000 K-12 students are eligible for the federal program because they receive free or reduced lunch at school.

“We know that addresses change and folks move throughout the school year,” Ragley said. “So it’s very important for parents that if they believe that their child qualifies, go into our portal and verify that mailing address.”

Ragley said the deadline is 5 p.m. Aug. 10. The state Department of Education determines eligibility for the program.

DSS officials said an out-of-state vendor will mail out pandemic-EBT cards in September to the address that’s on file.

“We’re asking parents to take it so that we can minimize any delays at any chances that the cards are delivered to inaccurate addresses,” Ragley said. “We know that parents that qualify for these programs need help feeding their children.

The Department of Social Services said the delivery times for the 2023 Summer K-12 pandemic-EBT cards will vary because of the high volume of cards entering the mailing stream. Any inquiries regarding eligibility or benefit amounts should be directed toward a student’s school..

You can update or verify your mailing address on the DSS website.

For more information on the pandemic-EBT program click or tap here.