South Carolina family escapes through window after tree falls on mobile home

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) — A family in Beaufort, South Carolina, lost their home in an overnight storm that brought down dozens of limbs and knocked out power to hundreds of people.

Ellis Davis and five other family members were inside their rented mobile home on Alexandra Loop early Monday when a 50-foot tree came crashing down.

“It sounded like a real loud whistling sound coming, and then next thing I heard was a boom,” Davis. “My mind went across, and I thought something else fell. That’s when the whole roof started caving in from the living room, the kitchen and all the way back.

Tree down on Alexandra Loop home (photo: Burton Fire District)

“And that’s when I told my family we gotta get out of this house.”

Davis led his wife, kids and grandkids to the front window — the only exit not blocked by the tree’s trunk and branches.

“I started leaning them out, letting them come out, putting them on the ground, and saying, ‘Get as far away from the place as you can,'” he said.

“As long as I got my family, my grands and my kids and my wife out first, that’s all that mattered to me at the time,” Davis said.

Everyone was able to get out safely. And despite the loss of the home, Davis remains optimistic.

“It could have been a lot worse,” he said.

“We could have been in the kitchen,” he said. “I could have been in the kitchen at the time fixing breakfast, and it came down and I could have been killed. Luckily I had an angel watching over me.”

The Burton Fire District, the American Red Cross and neighboring agencies responded to the home to help.

It wasn’t the only storm-related call for Burton Fire Monday morning. After 5 a.m., within a 30-minute window, the department received a few calls for trees and wires that were down across the road in the areas of Seabrook and Detour roads.

Shortly after 7 a.m., firefighters responded to a crash on Trask Parkway near Big Road in which a vehicle hit a low-hanging powerline. Officials said the driver sustained minor injuries and was treated by paramedics.

And about 11 a.m., firefighters were called to Burton Wells Road for more downed wires.

Officials are urging residents to check their yards for dead or weak trees and limbs that might be threatening their homes. If removal isn’t an option, officials recommend relocating in the event of severe weather.