South Carolina family of eight left homeless following Dorian

CHARLESTON, SC (CNN NEWSOURCE) – A family of eight is left without a home in the wake of Hurricane Dorian.

Deann Brown and her seven children live in the Charlestown Village Mobile Home Park on Dorchester Road in Charleston, where a tree fell and crashed into their home.

Brown says the family was asleep around 4:30 Thursday morning when the tree suddenly fell.

“The kids and I were sleeping and then next thing I know I heard a boom sound,” Brown said. “When I looked over I saw the whole living room caving in and then I saw this tree, the branches of the tree was like coming into the house.”

Brown says the whole kitchen was caved in from the tree’s impact.

“When I walked back towards my bedroom I was looking right into my neighbor’s face, they had the flashlight right in front of me,” she said.

Although Brown says she is ultimately happy her and her children are alive, the loss of her home has been painful.

“I was devastated, I was very hurt because this was all that my kids and I had,” Brown said.

Brown and her children ended up at a shelter across the street from the mobile home park.

She’s hoping to find a new place to call home soon.

“I thank God for my kids,” she said. “Only thing I’m asking God to do is grant us with a new home because this is all we had, this is it.”