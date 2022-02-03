South Carolina farmers receive grants for goat meat production, Bloody Mary mix marketing

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — The U.S. Department of Agriculture recently announced a $63.3 million investment in rural South Carolina communities.

The funds are designed to address job training, business expansion, and technical assistance while helping entrepreneurs and farmers create jobs, grow businesses and find new and better markets for the items they produce.

Nineteen businesses and farmers across the state were awarded more than $3.5 million through Value-Added Producer Grants. These grants are designed to help agricultural producers develop new products, create and expand marketing opportunities, and increase producer income.

Four of those recipients operate in the Lowcountry’s 1st Congressional District and received $468,460 in federal grant funding.

One of those grant awards was $48,560 to Marshview Farm, which plans to use the funds to increase the processing and sales of its packaged goat meat through purchasing supplies, hiring additional staff, and covering processing costs. According to the Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, goat meat production is one of the fastest-growing segments of livestock production in the nation.

Another grant recipient was Seaside Grown, LLC which was awarded $250,000 to market and sell their Bloody Mary Mix made from processed tomatoes. It plans to use the funds to pay for labor expenses and to cover the cost of marketing the product.

“These projects will help boost South Carolina’s rural communities by creating good-paying jobs and improving the economy for people and businesses in rural areas. When rural America succeeds, we all succeed,” USDA State Director Dr. Saundra Glover said.

These programs are part of the Biden-Harris Administration’s plan to ‘Build Back Better’ in rural America.