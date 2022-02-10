North Carolina financial adviser sentenced for defrauding clients — including his own father

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A financial adviser from Forsyth County is headed to prison for at least 16 years for stealing $3.3 million from a dozen people he was advising – including his own father.

Russell Joseph Mutter of Clemmons was found guilty of 41 counts of fraud and exploitation of older adults after he provided faulty investment information to residents of Forsyth County and elsewhere, court documents say.

Russell Joseph Mutter (NC Secretary of State)

Forsyth County Superior Court Judge David Hall sentenced Mutter to a minimum of 16 years, three months and a maximum of 22 years, five months in prison.

Court documents say most of Mutter’s victims were elderly and that between January 2009 and December 2017 he took $3,339,047.23 from their accounts without their approval.

Investigators said he invested the money in high-risk plays and then sought to hide his movements. He officially was charged with investment adviser fraud, financial exploitation of an older adult and obtaining property through false pretenses.

Hall consolidated those charges into three Class C felony counts for sentencing purposes, a release from the Secretary of State’s office said. Each count drew a sentence of 65 to 90 months. The terms are to be served consecutively. He could get some reduction for time served.

The investigation of Mutter’s RJM Financial by both the North Carolina Secretary of State’s Securities Division and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service has been underway for at least three years. Mutter’s license was revoked on April 17, 2018.

“Mr. Mutter utterly disregarded his fiduciary responsibility to act in his clients’ best interests,” NC Secretary of State Elaine Marshall said in the release from her office. “He targeted retirees – including his own father – and instead of protecting their finances he misled them, used their faith against them to gain their trust, and ultimately created a Ponzi scheme to cover up his losses with funds from new investors while converting clients’ money for his personal use.”

The Winston-Salem Journal told the story of one retiree who lost about a half-million dollars of his pension fund to Mutter’s investments and had to find a job to supplement his retirement. The newspaper said at least two victims had sued Mutter and won awards.