SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — The wife of an Upstate fire chief is facing child sex crime charges.

Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office deputies charged Teresa Millwood Blackwell on Friday for third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor between the age of 14 to 16, and second-degree criminal sexual under the age of 16.

According to arrest warrants, Blackwell sexually assaulted the child between the dates of April 22, 2020, and April 21, 2021.

The warrants stated Blackwell knew the child.

Tax records showed that Teresa Blackwell is married to Spartanburg City Fire Chief Marion Blackwell.

Marion Blackwell has been chief since 2010.

Teresa Blackwell is being held in the Spartanburg County Detention Center on no bond.