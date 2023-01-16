CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — The Charleston Fire Department is providing free smoke alarm services to Charleston area residents.

Fire department crews visited the Orleans Woods neighborhood on Saturday morning to distribute smoke alarms and aid with installation.

According to CFD, Charleston residents are eligible for free smoke alarms, alarm installation or replacement batteries for existing smoke detectors.

Anyone interested in services can book a visit from fire crews by going to charleston-sc.gov.

Click ‘submit a request’ and then select ‘smoke alarm.’ Complete the form and submit it when finished.