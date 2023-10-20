CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A firefighter in Charleston County has been identified as the victim of a deadly shooting on Nelson Street, according to the coroner’s office.

Isaiah Graham, 27, died Thursday morning at the Medical University of South Carolina after being shot several hours earlier, the coroner’s office said.

North Charleston police initially found Graham suffering from a gunshot wound at an apartment complex. His death is being investigated as a homicide, but no arrests have been made.

Graham was a fire engineer with the Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District, which announced Graham’s death on social media.