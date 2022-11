Firefighters working to rescue a child from well in Taylors (Source: Taylors Fire and Rescue)

TAYLORS, S.C. (WSPA) — A boy was rescued on Monday after falling into a 20-foot-deep well in Greenville County, according to Taylors Fire and Rescue.

Crews from Taylors, Greer and Boiling Springs responded at 2 p.m. after getting a call that a child had fallen into an old well.

The boy was removed from the well within minutes, according to Taylor Fire and Rescue.

No additional information was immediately available.