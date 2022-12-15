CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — Charleston firefighters recently rescued a technician who became trapped under an elevator while doing repairs.

The incident happened on Dec. 1.

“Crews began to formulate a rescue plan without delay and gathered supporting blocks (known as cribbing) and specialized airbags,” officials said.

After lifting the elevator with the airbags, firefighters stabilized and reinforced their progress with the cribbing. They repeated the process until the elevator was lifted enough the pull the technician to safety.

Charleston County EMS provided care to the technician after he was freed.

The fire department did not immediately say where the incident happened.